Ponovo se treslo tlo: Zabilježen zemljotres jačine 6,4 stepeni

Kineska mreža centara za potrese (CENC) saopćila je kako je zemljotres zabilježen u Kashgaru i da je uslijedilo nekoliko manjih potresa.
RED-ACT:
Real-time Earthquake Damage Assessment using City-scale Time-history analysis
01-19, M6.4 China Xinjiang #Earthquake
Download report (building damage, human feeling, & earthquake-induced landslide)
Scientific Background
Nema informacija o žrtvama.