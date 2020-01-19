Svijet

Ponovo se treslo tlo: Zabilježen zemljotres jačine 6,4 stepeni

Objavljeno prije 17 sekundi

Zemljotres jačine 6,4 stepeni u nedjelju je pogodio Ujgursku autonomnu pokrajinu Xinjiang, na sjeverozapadu Kine, javlja Anadolu Agency (AA).

Kineska mreža centara za potrese (CENC) saopćila je kako je zemljotres zabilježen u Kashgaru i da je uslijedilo nekoliko manjih potresa.

Nema informacija o žrtvama.


