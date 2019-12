Panika u američkom tržnom centru: Objavljeni snimci pucnjave, prestravljeni kupci bježali

View this post on Instagram

We just came to get some Chinese food… then all hell broke lose. So we sittin down eating, talkin,laughing. Then next thing you know I hear sneakers. Like a bunch. ! Then people started running like crazy. I’m like. It’s just a fight. I guess buddy was gettin whooped on. So I’m tryin to zoom in and as I’m doing that. I see him pull the stick out . 💥!!! HOLY SHIT !!! …. like SHIT! I think he good though. Because he was yelling out #cumberlandmall @theshaderoom WASNT OVER SHOES