Britanski Parlament odbio ubrzanu proceduru Brexita

Protiv predloženog trodnevnog rasporeda za odobravanje zakona o Brexitu glasalo je 322 zastupnika, dok je 308 bilo za takav prijedlog.

A handout picture made available by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons in London, Britain, 22 October 2019. Johnson is urging MPs to back his Brexit deal in a final bid to get the UK to leave the EU by the end of the month.