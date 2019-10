Postignut dogovor o izlasku Velike Britanije iz Evropske unije

Dil je postignut i izbalansiran je sporazum i za EU i za Veliku Britaniju

epa07737760 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his speech outside 10 Downing Street following his appointment by the Queen in London, Britain, 24 July 2019. Former London mayor and foreign secretary Boris Johnson is taking over the post after his election as party leader was announced the previous day. Theresa May stepped down as British Prime Minister following her resignation as Conservative Party leader on 07 June. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL