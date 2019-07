Panika zbog velikog požara u rafineriji nafte

Advertisements

Posade hitne službe reagovale su u postrojenju i pomagale vatrogascima kompanije.

HAPPENING NOW: Flames, smoke pour from Exxon plant near Baytown, Texas; Shelter-in-place issued in the area

Breaking: Large explosion followed by a fire at an Exxon plant in Baytown, Texas. The nearby area is under a shelter-in-place order. pic.twitter.com/0JEHeEPZuA

— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 31. srpnja 2019.