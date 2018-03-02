Dvije osobe upucane na univerzitetu u Michiganu

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911.

— City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018