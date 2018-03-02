Dvije osobe upucane na univerzitetu u Michiganu

“Žrtve ove pucnjave nisu studenti s kampusa i vjerujem da je riječ o nekom ličnom sukobu”, objavila je policija SAD na Twitteru.
CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0
— Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018
Prema podacima koji su za sada dostupni, osumnjičen je 19-godišnji afro-amerikanac, za kojeg se vjeruje da je još uvijek naoružan i opasan…
UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911.
— City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018
Lokalni mediji javljaju da se radi o Jamesu Ericu Davisu Jr.-u.