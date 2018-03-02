Svijet

Dvije osobe upucane na univerzitetu u Michiganu

Dvoje ljudi je upucano u pucnjavi na kampusu univerziteta Central Michigan u gradu Mt. Pleasantu (SAD) nakon što je napadač otvorio vatru u petak ujutro po lokalnom vremenu, objavila je tamošnja policija,

 Pucnjava na Central Michigan University

“Žrtve ove pucnjave nisu studenti s kampusa i vjerujem da je riječ o nekom ličnom sukobu”, objavila je policija SAD na Twitteru.

Prema podacima koji su za sada dostupni, osumnjičen je 19-godišnji afro-amerikanac, za kojeg se vjeruje da je još uvijek naoružan i opasan…

Lokalni mediji javljaju da se radi o Jamesu Ericu Davisu Jr.-u.

