GORI NA BLISKOM ISTOKU: Nakon silovitog američkog udara na jemensku luku, Huti napali Izrael…

Kao odgovor na američki napad, jemenski Huti lansirali su balističke projektile na Izrael. Balističke projektile presreo je izraelski odbrambeni sistem.

In response to the US attack, the Yemen’s Houthis launched ballistic missiles at Israel. The ballistic missiles were intercepted by the Israeli defence system. pic.twitter.com/Ir2Lcqk2tF — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 18, 2025

Najmanje 38 ljudi ubijeno je u četvrtak u američkim napadima na luku za gorivo Ras Isa u zapadnom Jemenu, prema medijima kojima upravljaju Huti. Centralno zapovjedništvo SAD-a objavilo je da je izvelo napade kasno sinoć.

⚡️At least 22 killed, including 5 paramedics, and many wounded following a number of U.S. airstrikes at the Ras Isa port on the western coast of Yemen pic.twitter.com/a32KImuqvU — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 17, 2025

Američka vojska uništila je infrastrukturu za gorivo koju su koristili jemenski Huti u luci Ras Isa, prenosi Slobodna Bosna.

NEW: The U.S. military destroyed fuel infrastructure used by Yemen's Houthi at Ras Isa port. pic.twitter.com/llI9uGkIXw — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 17, 2025

Facebook komentari