Svijet

GORI NA BLISKOM ISTOKU: Nakon silovitog američkog udara na jemensku luku, Huti napali Izrael…

34.1K  
Objavljeno prije 46 minuta

Centralno zapovjedništvo SAD-a objavilo je da je izvelo napade kasno sinoć.

Kao odgovor na američki napad, jemenski Huti lansirali su balističke projektile na Izrael. Balističke projektile presreo je izraelski odbrambeni sistem.

Najmanje 38 ljudi ubijeno je u četvrtak u američkim napadima na luku za gorivo Ras Isa u zapadnom Jemenu, prema medijima kojima upravljaju Huti. Centralno zapovjedništvo SAD-a objavilo je da je izvelo napade kasno sinoć.

Američka vojska uništila je infrastrukturu za gorivo koju su koristili jemenski Huti u luci Ras Isa, prenosi Slobodna Bosna.


Teme:, ,

Facebook komentari

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije portala Haber.ba. Molimo autore komentara da se suzdrže od vrijeđanja, psovanja i vulgarnog izražavanja. Portal Haber.ba zadržava pravo da obriše komentar bez prethodne najave i objašnjenja - Više o Uslovima korištenja...
Na vrh