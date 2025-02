Najskuplja ulica na svijetu nalazi se sat i po leta od Sarajeva

Prosječna zakupnina kvadratnog metra poslovnog prostora je 20.000 eura. Prosječan kupac za jednu kupovinu potroši 2.500 eura

Milan, ITALY - This high-end fashion district, known for its luxury boutiques and designer stores, attracts both locals and tourists, especially during the New Year's Eve period. The street is filled with a mix of shoppers, celebrators, and tourists enjoying the festive atmosphere. BACKGRID UK 30 DECEMBER 2024,Image: 951023173, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, NEW ZEALAND, UNITED STATES, Model Release: no, Pictured: Streets of Milan, Credit line: IPA / BACKGRID / Backgrid UK / Profimedia