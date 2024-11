Šok na Balkanu: Veliča fašizam, mrzi Jevreje, pobijedio je na izborima

On je NATO skeptik i antisemit, gaji antieuropske i proruske sentimente, voli Putina i Orbana, a na TV-u otvoreno veliča fašizam

Presidential candidate Calin Georgescu attends a televised debate in Bucharest, Romania, November 13, 2024. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ROMANIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ROMANIA