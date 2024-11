Hezbollah raketirao izraelsku obavještajnu bazu u blizini Tel Aviva

Hezbollah je preuzeo odgovornost za raketiranje u subotu u zoru izraelske vojne obavještajne baze nedaleko od Tel Aviva, u središnjem dijelu Izraela.

Police officers stand near damaged cars and a house that was hit, following a projectiles attack from Lebanon towards Israel, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in the central Israeli town of Tira, November 2, 2024. REUTERS/Moti Milrod ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL