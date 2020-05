Hiljade Slovenaca protestovalo na biciklima: Uzvikivali “lopovi” i tražili smjenu Vlade

Hiljade Slovenaca na biciklima organizovalo je nove proteste u Ljubljani protiv vlade premijera Janeza Janše.

epa08410876 Citizens arrive by bicycles at Slovenian government building to protest against Prime Minister Janez Jansa and his government in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 08 May 2020. More than hundred citizens gathered to protest against alleged corruption with medical equipment and donations caused by Janez Jansa and his government, according to Slovenian opposition leaders. EPA-EFE/IGOR KUPLJENIK