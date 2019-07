Blizanci pronađeni mrtvi u autu: Otac ih je zaboravio i otišao na posao (VIDEO)

BREAKING : twin infant children, a boy and a girl, found dead in a car by their father on Kingsbridge Rd in the Bronx, father says he went to work at 8am at the VA Medical Center, left work at 4pm and two blocks later discovered the kids in the car ABC7NYCORRECTION: POLICE SAY CHILDREN ARE ONE YEAR OLD TWINS, NOT 7 MONTHS

