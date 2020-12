Ambasada SAD: Ovo nije slika iz horor filma, nego iz Sarajeva

It's not a snapshot from a horror movie, but it is pretty scary regardless. Sarajevo AQI tonight is Hazardous. Air Quality impacts the lives of billions of people every day. We know how important it is to have reliable air quality data to mitigate your exposure to air pollution. pic.twitter.com/EM8rpxmB9X

— US Embassy Sarajevo (@USEmbassySJJ) December 17, 2020