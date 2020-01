Japanski milijarder podijelio devet miliona dolara pratiocima na Twitteru

My 10 billion yen giveaway project has been spreading rapidly worldwide. Will people’s lives and labor productivity improve when given BI-like income or temporary benefits? This will be a social experiment conducted in Japan that’ll draw global attention. https://t.co/IVU1okfn2X

— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 10, 2020