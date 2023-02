Jokić opet ispisao NBA historiju, ovaj put uz pomoć saigrača

Tonight, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray became the third pair of teammates in NBA history to have one player score 30+ points and the other record a triple double in 3 straight wins.

(Westbrook/George – 2019, Chamberlain/Gola – 1960).

No duo has ever done so in 4 straight wins. pic.twitter.com/us0bqGPgDc

— Jake Coyne (Stat Squatch) (@BroncoSquatch) February 5, 2023