Van Basten žestoko o Mesiju: Jadno, zar nisi zaradio dovoljno?

Van Basten: "Leo Messi's future? In my opinion, it's a miserable situation to go and play in Saudi Arabia to earn a lot of money that has already been earned before. Messi has to do the things he loves, Messi has to be his own boss." pic.twitter.com/oHZFRKZjPw

— Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 8, 2023