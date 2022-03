Skandalozan komentar ruskog sportskog novinara: Poljaci i Levandovski su odvratna stvorenja

Anton Anisimov, host of Russia's official 2022 World Cup broadcaster:

"I want to say this specifically from myself, not on behalf of the channel. I wish the Polish national team the biggest fail at the World Cup, including Lewandowski. You are abominable critters."

It's on. pic.twitter.com/SUTZUTojkl

— Dominik Andrzejczuk (@QuantumDom) March 30, 2022