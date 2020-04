Tajči je prošla raj i pakao, uprkos porodičnim tragedijama blistala na evroviziji: Evo kako izgleda poslije 30 godina

View this post on Instagram

Every morning, my kids (the two still at home — the oldest is in college) wake up at 5:45 a.m., get ready for school, make themselves a healthy breakfast and leave the house on time to get to school (my middle son drives, so he leaves extra early to avoid traffic; my youngest son catches the bus). . I stay in bed. I lay there feeling so incredibly grateful that my late husband and I, somehow, did a good job in letting the boys develop self-discipline. (I write ‘letting them’ and not ‘helping them’ because by not over-managing our children, they get to exercise and strengthen their willpower ‘muscle,’ which is responsible for self-discipline.) . Don’t get me wrong; it took me a while to stop feeling guilty about not fitting the usual definition of a ‘supermom’. Realizing they needed me to be healthy more than they needed a picture of a ‘supermom,’ I employed my willpower and self-discipline to stay in bed, sleep and allow my heart and my body to heal. 🙂 . Self-awareness is an important tool for working on your willpower and motivation. . Comment below and let me know how you can apply this in your life too 🙂