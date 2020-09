Slavna glumica nakon 3 braka: Nikad više se neću udati, to je staromodna institucija

View this post on Instagram

Let’s connect!! I am a forever fan of snail mail and while creating @thedrewbarrymoreshow , I knew I wanted to connect with all of you through good old-fashioned, tangible mail in a segment we are calling #DearDrew. Write us a letter, share inspiring photographs, a silly story or even send us a bill! Go to @thedrewbarrymoreshow to learn how you can participate. Can’t wait to receive your letters! 💌 #DrewBarrymoreShow