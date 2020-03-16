Džinoubica ima koronavirus: Glumac iz Igre prijestola zaražen covid-19, cijela porodica mu u izolaciji

Naime, poznati glumac je podijelio fotografiju uz koju je obavijestio svoje pratioce preko društvene mreže Instagram da je pozitivan.
– Pozdrav iz Norveške! Žao mi je što kažem da sam danas pozitivno testirao na COVID19, koronavirus. Moja porodica i ja smo se izolovali kod kuće. Dobrog smo zdravlja, imamo samo blage simptome. Postoje ljudi s većim rizikom za koje bi ovaj virus mogao biti pogubna dijagnoza. Zato vas molim da budete izuzetno oprezni; perite ruke, držite se 1,5 metar od drugih, idite u karantin; samo učinite sve što možete da se zaustavi širenje virusa – napisao je između ostalog Hivju, prenosi “Kurir“.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency