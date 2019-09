Jennifer Lopez ponižena na crvenom tepihu

View this post on Instagram

#JenniferLopez @JLo was confronted by #Vegan #AntiFur #Activists while attending the @HustlersMovie premiere at the #TorontoFilmFestival and how did she respond? By SWEARING and SMILING. _ Not sure if many have noticed this as I’ve not seen any other page or media source mention it but she actually swore. Watch closely to see how she pretended to run her fingers through her hair but did so with her middle finger raised and pointed at the activists before sneering. She’s just vile. _ This woman could not care less that innocent, terrified #Animals are trapped, caged, beaten, clubbed, electrocuted, strangled, suffocated, drowned, gassed, skinned alive for her to look like a ridiculous cave woman in their #Fur. It’s 2019 #JLo, not 10,000BC! Evolve! . _ #FurIsDead #WearYourOwnSkin #CompassionOverFashion #FurCoat #FoxFur #RabbitFur #LynxFur #MinkFur #CoyoteFur #ChinchillaFur #SableFur #SilverFoxFur #RaccoonFur #RealFur #SayNoToFur #DitchFur #FauxFur #FurFree #NoFur _ Caption @a_lallie_ #a_lallie_ Credit @len_goldberg