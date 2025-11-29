Nećete vjerovati kako su sestre Kardašijan izgledale prije slave

Odnosi u porodici i suočavanje sa slavom česta su tema u intervjuima sestara Kardashian.

Tokom nedavnog gostovanja u podcastu “Call Her Daddy”, Kim je govorila o tome kako su se nosile s naglim ulaskom u svijet slave i priznala da žali zbog nekih stvari. Otkrila je da je “možda ponekad” bila svjesna kako se prema Kloi mediji odnose drugačije zbog njenog izgleda, ali je dodala da je ona “uvijek imala sjajne odgovore”.

– Radilo se o težini. Radilo se o izgledu. Radilo se o svemu. Mislim da smo se Kortni i ja trebale javno više zauzeti za nju dok se to događalo. Jednostavno nismo znale kako reagirati. To su bili naši prvi intervjui, naš prvi ulazak u takve emisije. Što možemo reći, a što ne? Ali kad se danas osvrnem na to kako su izgledali ti razgovori, prilično je suludo – iskrena je bila Kim.