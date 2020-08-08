Kompjuteri i gadgeti

Kako se kompjuterski miš mijenjao kroz godine FOTO

356  
Objavljeno prije 1 sat

Ove nedelje preminuo je jedan od tvoraca prvog kompjuterskog miša William English u 91. godini. Inženjer i pronalazač rođen 1929. godine u Kentakiju, studirao je elektrotehniku prije nego što se priključio američkoj mornarici.

Sjediti za kompjuterom - Arhiva

Prvog miša osmislio je još 1963. godine, vodeći se idejom kolege Daga Engelbarta dok su radili na prvim verzijama računara.

Njegova prva verzija miša bila je napravljena od drvene kutije sa jednim dugmetom – dok su se ispod nje nalazila dva kotrljajuća točka pod uglom od 90 stepeni koja su bilježila horizontalno i vertikalno kretanje.

Kompjuterski miš postaće sastavni dio kompjuterske opreme, izdvojeno nekoliko primjera kako se kompjuterski miš mijenjao kroz godine, prenosi b92.

1968.

1981.

1983.

1990.


Teme:, ,

Facebook komentari

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije portala Haber.ba. Molimo autore komentara da se suzdrže od vrijeđanja, psovanja i vulgarnog izražavanja. Portal Haber.ba zadržava pravo da obriše komentar bez prethodne najave i objašnjenja - Više o Uslovima korištenja...
Na vrh