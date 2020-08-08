Kako se kompjuterski miš mijenjao kroz godine FOTO

Prvog miša osmislio je još 1963. godine, vodeći se idejom kolege Daga Engelbarta dok su radili na prvim verzijama računara.
Njegova prva verzija miša bila je napravljena od drvene kutije sa jednim dugmetom – dok su se ispod nje nalazila dva kotrljajuća točka pod uglom od 90 stepeni koja su bilježila horizontalno i vertikalno kretanje.
Kompjuterski miš postaće sastavni dio kompjuterske opreme, izdvojeno nekoliko primjera kako se kompjuterski miš mijenjao kroz godine, prenosi b92.
The interface that we take for granted had to be INVENTED, and it took a lot of brilliance. Some of that is now lost, RIP Bill English. https://t.co/Y2NRDwn8sY
— Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) August 1, 2020
1968.
The first computer mouse was introduced in 1968 by Douglas Engelbart at the Fall Joint Computer Expo in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/CdZ8v3l9Tr
— World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) July 10, 2020
The first ball-based computer mouse was developed by German company Telefunken for their TR 86 process computer system. The device was named Rollkugel (German for "rolling ball") and released on October 2, 1968. https://t.co/itDpe2Kzgt pic.twitter.com/7KETunMq49
— Trivia Encyclopedia (@edpearce080759) October 2, 2019
1981.
Today in 1981, the first personal computer mouse was introduced along with the Xerox Star Workstation
📸 Computer History Museum#engineering pic.twitter.com/5ONdNEj8JA
— Interesting Engineering (@IntEngineering) April 28, 2020
1983.
Apple Lisa Mouse 😍👾1983 pic.twitter.com/yxoFPeO1Cv
— Apple Muzeum Polska (@applemuzeumpl) February 4, 2018
1990.
Vintgae @Soviet COMPUTER MOUSE! Way too cool! Year 1990. Things got much better with time, obviously! pic.twitter.com/eGQD60YrFU
— Sperasoft (@Sperasoft) March 23, 2015
Since I got my right arm broken in a cycling accident in the mid-2000s I’ve placed my computer mouse on the left of the keyboard. Just got used to it in those weeks with my wing in a sling. My left-handed daughter has hers on the right, because that’s how her school does it pic.twitter.com/GrQL33iP9Q
— Ed White (@EdWhiteMarkets) May 22, 2020