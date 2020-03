Preboljela koronavirus za 12 dana, opisala svoje simptome po danima

View this post on Instagram

Everyone take a deep breath. I’m 29 and I made a full recovery. As of right now my recovered statistic isn’t showing up on maps or in the news. This should be a reminder that the information you’re reading and the statistics you’re seeing in the media may not be accurate. I did my entire isolation/quarantine process from inside my home, you can too. I never saw a Dr. face to face, I was okay. I was in contact with a Dr. and a bio scientist from the epidemiology team at the FLDOH daily but I wish I had had a recovery story to reference. This virus is going to effect everyone differently, this is just my experience. It wasn’t terrible. I hope this helps 🤍 ▫️Symptoms ▫️ Day 1: 102/103 Fever • Dry Cough • Fatigue Day 2: 102/103 Fever • Dry Cough • Fatigue Day 3: No fever •Wet Cough • Green Mucus (indication of an upper respiratory infection) • Shortness Of Breath (I never felt impaired to the point of needing to be admitted to the hospital although I could see how someone w/ under lying conditions or elderly could have a more difficult experience) Day 4: Wet Cough • Mucus green/yellow) • Shortness Of Breath Day 5-7: Started supplement protocol • Wet Cough (more aggressive) • Shortness Of Breath Day 8-9: Wet Cough • Mucus (yellow/clear tinted with blood, this only last 2 days) Day 10-11: Dry cough • Mucus (first thing in the AM)• Felt 100% Physically Day 12: Asymptomatic • First Negative Test Day 13: Asymptomatic Day 14: Asymptomatic • Second Negative Test The challenges we’re all facing because of this pandemic are unsettling, disruptive and heart breaking. Everyone’s situation is different, please have compassion for others. Please take this serious. Please listen to officials during this time. If you think you’re sick please isolate yourself and contact a health care professional. Praying for the world.🙏🏽🤍