PREŽIVJELA JE RAK KOJI IMA SAMO 250 ŽENA NA SVIJETU! NIKADA NIJE ODUSTALA

Hey friends, September is OVARIAN CANCER AWARENESS MONTH! 🦋🎗 . And it means a heck of a lot to me. Why?❓Because almost every survivor I speak to hadn’t a clue about it before diagnosis.❗️Our doctors don’t tell us about it. The media doesn’t shine a light on it. Not only that, but the most common symptoms are all too often brushed off – by us, by our doctors, by both – as stress, indigestion, getting older, you name it. . ✨ So, all month, I will be sharing! ✨ What questions do you have? What do you want to know? It’s always open season for questions to me, but *especially* this month! . Let me know, and stay tuned for some special fundraisers I’ll be sharing alongside a few of my #tealsisters! 😍 . @kickovariancancer @_brittany_crosby_ @mandygaravaglia @chamblessmandi . #ovariancancer #ovariancancersymptoms #ovariancancersurvivor #ovca #knowovarian #smallcellovariancancer #rarecancer #thesilentkiller #survivor #thriver #advocate #hsct #bald #chemo #stemcelltransplantsurvivor #stemcelltransplant #sundayfeels