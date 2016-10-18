Zdravlje

“Sve se može kad se hoće”: Inspirativne fotografije za sve koji žele izgubiti na kilaži

‘Sve se može kad se hoće’ je star poslovica koja bi trebala motivirati ljude da ostvare svoje snove. Ali, ponekad je teško naći snagu i pravu motivaciju pa donosimo ove fotografije.

Danas se jako puno ljudi bori s viškom kilograma. Puno puta se može čuti kako je netko probao i odustao jer je preteško, nemaju vremena ili nisu dovoljno motivirani, piše 24sata.

Ljudi na sljedećim fotografijama su našli svoju motivaciju i ostvarili svoj cilj. Pogledajte fotografije – možda se i vi odlučite na prvi korak.

On Tuesdays we transform 🦋 I look back on the changes we have both made, physically, mentally and emotionally and I couldn't be prouder. There is no one else on this planet who understands me like you do. Tomorrow is a very special day for us and we get to spend it together like always being the idiots we are. You have completed me, you filled in the missing puzzle piece.. you helped find my voice and most importantly you helped me realise my self worth. I'm incredibly lucky to have you on this journey with me! 177kg lost between us both… and we still ain't done yet 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 . 💕 . 💕 . 💕 . #gastricsleevecrew #wls #vsg #vsgfamily #vsginstacrew #transformationtuesday #aussiewlsbabes #transformation #excessskin #extremeweightlossstory #wlscouple #wlscommunity #sleeve #notfinishedyet #wlsgoal #gastricsleevesuccess

A post shared by Chantelle (@chantellevsg) on

 


