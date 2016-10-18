“Sve se može kad se hoće”: Inspirativne fotografije za sve koji žele izgubiti na kilaži

Advertisements
Danas se jako puno ljudi bori s viškom kilograma. Puno puta se može čuti kako je netko probao i odustao jer je preteško, nemaju vremena ili nisu dovoljno motivirani, piše 24sata.
Ljudi na sljedećim fotografijama su našli svoju motivaciju i ostvarili svoj cilj. Pogledajte fotografije – možda se i vi odlučite na prvi korak.
View this post on Instagram
On Tuesdays we transform 🦋 I look back on the changes we have both made, physically, mentally and emotionally and I couldn't be prouder. There is no one else on this planet who understands me like you do. Tomorrow is a very special day for us and we get to spend it together like always being the idiots we are. You have completed me, you filled in the missing puzzle piece.. you helped find my voice and most importantly you helped me realise my self worth. I'm incredibly lucky to have you on this journey with me! 177kg lost between us both… and we still ain't done yet 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 . 💕 . 💕 . 💕 . #gastricsleevecrew #wls #vsg #vsgfamily #vsginstacrew #transformationtuesday #aussiewlsbabes #transformation #excessskin #extremeweightlossstory #wlscouple #wlscommunity #sleeve #notfinishedyet #wlsgoal #gastricsleevesuccess
View this post on Instagram
#transformationtuesday wedding edition! My proposal on the left (280ish) in July, 2015 and my bridal picture on the right (165ish) Oct, 2016. Both were amazing days that were filled with joy, but they are just two completely different people. I've gained and lost a person in this last year, some good and some bad. Looking at these pictures makes me feel so proud and excited about what's to come! • I am 5'10" for all those who will ask. • #fitspiration #fitnessinspiration #fitspo #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #weightloss #fitbride #sweatingforthewedding #BOD #BeforeAndAfter
View this post on Instagram
Happy #transformationtuesday everyone! Sometimes I forget just how far I’ve come! I recently had these two pictures sent to me. I always avoided cameras like the plague or hid behind someone, so now it’s kinda nice when I see one of the old me. It’s helps keep me motivated to never go back! Every aspect of my life has drastically improved! I tell people all the time if I can do this, then anybody can, and I truly believe it! You don’t have to be perfect, just motivated and persistent! #transformationtuesday #ivelost225pounds #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #fitnessjourney #motivation #anybodycandoit