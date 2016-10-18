“Sve se može kad se hoće”: Inspirativne fotografije za sve koji žele izgubiti na kilaži

View this post on Instagram

On Tuesdays we transform 🦋 I look back on the changes we have both made, physically, mentally and emotionally and I couldn't be prouder. There is no one else on this planet who understands me like you do. Tomorrow is a very special day for us and we get to spend it together like always being the idiots we are. You have completed me, you filled in the missing puzzle piece.. you helped find my voice and most importantly you helped me realise my self worth. I'm incredibly lucky to have you on this journey with me! 177kg lost between us both… and we still ain't done yet 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 . 💕 . 💕 . 💕 . #gastricsleevecrew #wls #vsg #vsgfamily #vsginstacrew #transformationtuesday #aussiewlsbabes #transformation #excessskin #extremeweightlossstory #wlscouple #wlscommunity #sleeve #notfinishedyet #wlsgoal #gastricsleevesuccess