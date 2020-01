Nekoliko ideja za zrele dame koje žele skinuti godine: Trendi frizure s kojima ne možete promašiti

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful pic 😘💯 @jostrettell 😊 for the #mrsamerica movie promotion 🎥 dressed in @h.a and @dorateymur shoes 💜 by @elizabethstewart1 👗 makeup by @jostrettell💄 and hair by @robertvetica ✂️ #cateblanchett #actress #film #movie #cinema