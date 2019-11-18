“American Portrait Gala” Event u Vašingtonu: Mišel Obama odstupila od svog modnog stila i ukrala sve poglede

View this post on Instagram

So proud to present my friend Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Portrait of a Nation Prize at the National Portrait Gallery. I first met Lin more than a decade ago, when he came to the White House to perform the opening number from what he described as a “concept album.” And, as we all know, his little concept, Hamilton, became a global phenomenon. But what I love most is that he believes it’s his duty to lift up those around him, especially the next generation. It’s why he’s created a Hamilton curriculum for schools, made sure kids from all over can see his shows, and raised millions of dollars for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. And it’s why he is working so hard to make sure folks are voting in every election and using that freedom that so many fought so hard for. He’s someone who has, in melody and rhyme and connection, painted as honest a portrait of our country as I’ve ever seen. Love this guy. ……. Stylist @meredithkoop Hair @yenedamtew Makeup @carlraymua