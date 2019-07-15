Megan Markl je najveća trendseterka godine: Njeno oblačenje je inspiracija za druge

“Megan Markl je najveća trendseterka godine i njene odjevne kombinacije su, u prosjeku, podstakle porast u pretraživanjima sličnih komada od oko 216 posto”, piše u izvještaju “Lyst-a”.
Oni su istakli njene najuticajnije ovogodišnje odjevne kombinacije.
“Nakon što je na turneji u Južnoj Africi nosila pet različitih košulja-haljina, pretraživanja takvih komada skočila su za 45 posto za mjesec dana”, stoji u izvještaju, prenosi “Index“.
@meghanmarkle_official 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 — Today, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to the University of Johannesburg to discuss the challenges facing young women. Meghan met academics and students during a roundtable discussion with one of her patronages, the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Together they spoke about the challenges faced by young women in accessing higher education. Meghan told academics and students during her speech: "When a women is empowered it changes absolutely everything in the community." She announced three new Gender Grants for the University of Johannesburg, Stellenbosch University and the University of Western Cape. "The goal here is to be able to have gender equality, to be able to support women as they are working in research and higher education roles," she said. #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #royalafricatour #royalfamily
I dok je Megan proglašena najuticajnijom, njena jetrva Kejt Midlton nije dospjela ni među top 10 modnih influensera godine, a u nastavku pogledajte ko jeste.
1. Megan Markl
2. Timoti Šalame
3. Zendaja
4. Bili Ajliš
5. Kardi Bi
6. Lisa (članica K-Pop benda Blackpink)
7. Kajli Džener
8. Lizzo
9. Heri Stajls
10. Bili Porter