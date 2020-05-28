Hrana i piće

Instagram ludi za pomfritom koji topi kilograme: Evo kako se sprema i kako izgleda

Objavljeno prije 13 minuta

Kažu da je ovo najukusnija prevara na koju su naišli!

Pomfrit je neprijatelj svake dijete – osim ako ga ne napravite od tikvica.

Welcome to another baking snacks that are usually fried post 😅: today we have some Baked Yellow/Summer Squash fries (because I ran out of zucchinis- therefore you make do with what you got!) Preheat oven @ 425°F Cut up 1-3 Yellow/ Summer squash into fry sized sticks In a shallow dish mix together: • 1 cup of Panko • 1/2 cup of Parmesan (to make vegan you can omit this or use vegan Parmesan) •1-however many teaspoons you like of the following: – Garlic Powder – Paprika – 21 No Salt Seasoning Blend – Parsley • In another bowl whisk 2 eggs (Vegan alternative: water x oil mixture or plant based milk) • Line a pan with some parchment paper and start assembling your fries by dipping the squash in the egg mixture & coating with the breadcrumbs • Bake in the over for 20 minutes & flipping halfway through 👍🏼 Try this recipe out & enjoy it with a sandwich & some fruit! #quarantinerecipes #healthyfries #zuchinnifries #squashfries #vegetariansnack #pankobreadcrumbs

Pravi se brzo i lako, ljudi kažu da zadovoljava ukus i najvećih ljubitelja tradicionalnog pomfrita, a ne dodaje kilograme.

Evo kako da ga spremite:

Sastojci:

30 g brašna

1 kašika kukuruznog skroba

1 kašičica soli

½ kašičice origana

¼ kašičice mlevenog crnog bibera

3 belanca

80 g parmezana

100 g prezli

500 g tikvica

Priprema:

Dva pleha prekrijte papirom za pečenje i zagrejte rernu na 220 stepeni. Isijecite tikvice na tanke prutiće. Pomešajte brašno, kukuruzni skrob, so, origano i biber. U drugu posudicu stavite bjelanca, a u treću parmezan i prezle. Prutiće uvaljajte u brašno, zatim u bjelanca pa u mješavinu sira i prezli. Položite tikvice na pleh i pustite da odstoje na sobnoj temperaturi 15 minuta. Pecite 18-20 minuta i okrenite ih jednom u toku pečenja.


