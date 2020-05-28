Instagram ludi za pomfritom koji topi kilograme: Evo kako se sprema i kako izgleda

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to another baking snacks that are usually fried post 😅: today we have some Baked Yellow/Summer Squash fries (because I ran out of zucchinis- therefore you make do with what you got!) Preheat oven @ 425°F Cut up 1-3 Yellow/ Summer squash into fry sized sticks In a shallow dish mix together: • 1 cup of Panko • 1/2 cup of Parmesan (to make vegan you can omit this or use vegan Parmesan) •1-however many teaspoons you like of the following: – Garlic Powder – Paprika – 21 No Salt Seasoning Blend – Parsley • In another bowl whisk 2 eggs (Vegan alternative: water x oil mixture or plant based milk) • Line a pan with some parchment paper and start assembling your fries by dipping the squash in the egg mixture & coating with the breadcrumbs • Bake in the over for 20 minutes & flipping halfway through 👍🏼 Try this recipe out & enjoy it with a sandwich & some fruit! #quarantinerecipes #healthyfries #zuchinnifries #squashfries #vegetariansnack #pankobreadcrumbs