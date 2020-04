Svi su ludi za kremastim napicima od jagode, čokolade i Nutelle

View this post on Instagram

WHIPPED COCOA?!🍦🍫⁣ ⁣ I've gotten so many complaints about people who aren't coffee drinkers (@foodychannel included) and want to jump on the whipped drink / #dalgona trend so, I decided to come up with a fun recipe. WHIPPED COCOA🍫⁣ ⁣ ✨Ingredients:⁣ •1/2 tsp of cocoa⁣ •1 tsp of sugar⁣ •3 tbsp of heavy whipping cream⁣ ⁣ 🥛All you gotta do is mix it (or whip it) all together and serve over a glass of ice with your favorite milk! — don't make my mistake and don't use that much milk either 😳⁣