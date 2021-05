Punih šest godina trebalo mu je da parkira na sva parkirna mjesta

I live in Bromley and almost always shop at the same Sainsbury’s in the centre of town, here’s a satellite view of their car park. It’s a great car park because you can always get a space and it is laid out really well. Comfortably in my top 5 Bromley car parks. pic.twitter.com/Q1CwLdFqJ3

— Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021