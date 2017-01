Djeca se ubijaju iz zastrašujućih razloga i sve prenose uživo! Jedna od njenih posljednjih poruka na Facebooku bila je: “Trebaju mi planovi za sutra”

Nakia Venant, 14, of Miami Gardens, Florida ended her life on Sunday, January 22, 2017 while live streaming via Facebook Live. For two hours, Nakia broadcast from the bathroom of her Miami Gardens foster home, eventually fashioning a homemade noose from her scarf. In a reply to a request from the Miami Herald on Tuesday afternoon, DCF released a three-sentence incident report on Nakia’s death. It said Nakia attached her scarf to a “shower-glass door frame” to end her life at around 3:03 a.m. and was declared dead “at a local hospital.”… One of Nakia’s friends saw the live feed that showed her hanging in the bathroom, but efforts to save her were hindered by a series of mishaps. The friend called Miami-Dade Police. Officers showed up at the friend’s house. She then gave them an incorrect address in Miami. The residents at that address gave police the address of her foster home in Miami Gardens. Miami Gardens officers found her at the home and tried to resuscitate her. Her foster parents were asleep in their bedroom and were unaware of the two hour live stream from Nakia… “Nakia was smart academically, loved to smile and [had] lots of charisma. Her short journey on earth made a great impact on her mom’s life,” said Gerta Telfort, a close family friend. She said Nakia was her mother’s first child and only girl — and that her dream was to write a book on her life. Nakia had started a daily journal, Telford said. Be at peace baby girl, we wish you could have been saved… 💜 If you're in a crisis now, pls call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: * 1-800-273-8255 * To chat online with a counsellor, go to: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/GetHelp/LifelineChat.aspx * The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org * For the hearing impaired, contact the Lifeline by TTY at: 1-800-799-4889 💜 #nakiavenant #ripnakia #instamemorials #gonebutnotforgotten #restinpeace #gonebutneverforgotten #restinparadise #suicideprevention #suicideawareness

