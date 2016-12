Žena koja je rodila osmorke: Kako bi prehranila djecu radila je razne poslove – skidala se za magazine, postala je striptizeta i glumila je u po*no filmovima

Due to my crazy schedule (I'm sure most of you can identify), it's rare to find an opportunity to work out. As a consequence of carrying high order multiples (with no bed rest), I developed 5 herniated discs in my lumbar spine, 3 of which have collapsed completely. The severity of this permanent disability would typically render one incapacitated requiring invasive surgery (which my orthopedic doctor highly recommends); in addition to pain management (treatment of pain using controlled narcotics and/or steroid or non steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). I am adamantly against both. It may seem counterintuitive, but remaining active and lifting weights has strengthened my core and the muscles in my back, which supports the spine, and in turn, reduced back pain. Another beneficial byproduct of physical strength training is a healthy, happy, strong mind. 😀💪🏼 #BodyMindAndSpiritAreAllConnected #HealthyLifestyle #FitMom #MommyMotivation

A photo posted by Solomon Family (#mom) (@nataliesuleman) on Jul 16, 2016 at 6:30pm PDT