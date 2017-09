Bračni brodolom: Mirza Šoljanin se razvodi i od Hane Terović?

Being a young mom means that we met a little early, but it also, means I get to love you a little longer. Some people said that my life ended when I had a baby but my life had just began. You didn't take away from my future, you gave me a new one! ❤️ #myIsak

