Ubio je četvorogodišnjeg sina i ženu, a evo koju pjevačicu je čuvao!

Goodnight my dear followers know what you want,know how much you deserve and never let anyone change that or manipulate with you! #respectyourself #noexcuse ❤️🔥✌️💪👑💫😎😎😎👌🌜🌜🌜

A post shared by Dunja Ilic (@dunyailich) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT