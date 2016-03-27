Lopovi očistili stan Maje Šuput: Odnijeli tehničku opremu, gotovinu i nakit

Upravo u to vrijeme Maja se nalazila u Meksiku, gdje je tulumarila s unukom generala Ivana Čermaka, Lanom Gadžom Čermak, piše “Index“.
Čini se da je lopov koji je opljačkao Maju Šuput pomno pratio njene objave na Instagramu i kad se uvjerio da neće biti ometan u svom naumu, krenuo u pljačku stana pjevačice hita “Lopove”.
Maja se svojim stanom pohvalila na društvenim mrežama.
