Lopovi očistili stan Maje Šuput: Odnijeli tehničku opremu, gotovinu i nakit

Objavljeno prije 22 minute

Nepoznati lopovi iz stana Maje Šuput na zagrebačkom Bijeniku odnijeli su tehničku opremu, novac i nakit. Kako je saopštila zagrebačka policija, provala se dogodila između 9. i 11. januara od 23 do 12.30 sati.

Upravo u to vrijeme Maja se nalazila u Meksiku, gdje je tulumarila s unukom generala Ivana Čermaka, Lanom Gadžom Čermak, piše “Index“.

Čini se da je lopov koji je opljačkao Maju Šuput pomno pratio njene objave na Instagramu i kad se uvjerio da neće biti ometan u svom naumu, krenuo u pljačku stana pjevačice hita “Lopove”.

Maja se svojim stanom pohvalila na društvenim mrežama.

