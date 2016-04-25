NOVA DIJETA KOJA JE ZALUDILA SVIJET – Instagram zvijezda izgubila 57 kilograma, sad je kopiraju u cijelome svijetu…

Barem je tako bilo do sada, no najnovija saznanja dokazala su da vam u mršavljenju itekako mogu pomoći i selfieji, prenosi “Jutarnji“…
Advertisements
“Fotografišite se kako biste dokumentovali svoj napredak. Tako ćete ostati motivisani, a to je najvažnije za svaku uspješnu dijetu”, kažu sa univerziteta Alicante u Španiji.
Dodaju kako sve više ljudi vodi takozvani foto-dnevnik mršavljenja na društvenim mrežama, a sve je više i mobilnih aplikacija specijalizovanih baš za te svrhe.
Zahvaljujući jednoj takvoj aplikaciji, pomoću koje je u godini dana izgubila nevjerovatnih 57 kilograma, Justine McCabe postala je svjetska Instagram senzacija.
It's not often that people come into your life and see the world on your same wave length. So when @zack_salaun and I crossed paths last year…countless hours talking about fitness, nutrition, the pursuit of happiness, goals, wellness, relationships and life in general… never seemed out of place for us. In an effort to knock down the Instagram barriers and openly share what we have learned from our personal journeys…together we will be live broadcasting weekly! Tomorrow, 3pm PST LIVE STREAMING. We will be opening it up for Q and A time in hopes to get to know YOU better! Questions can pertain to anything you like! We will happily share our knowledge and friendship shenanigans with you. If you can't tune in live or have a specific question you'd like answered comment it below or DM. 3pm PST LIVE TOMORROW @zack_salaun and I will see you there! ✨ ✨ ✨ #IChooseToLive #KeepGoing #MentalHealth #Wellness #Happiness #BoPo #SelfConfidence #wellness #FitnessModel #weightlosstransformation #LiveInspired #Love #Life #Weightloss #BestSelf #FitFam #Transformation #BodyPositive #mondaymotivation #SelfLove #selfcare #fitspo #girlswithmuscle #fitness #realtalk #lafitexpo #fitexpo
“Nakon majčine i suprugove smrti hrana mi je bila jedina utjeha. U jednom trenutku imala sam 142 kilograma na svoju visinu od 177,5 centimetara”, rekla je 31-godišnja Amerikanka Justine.
Porodica i prijatelji preklinjali su je da počne vježbati i paziti na prehranu jer su bili zabrinuti za njezino zdravlje, ali ona ih je ignorisala. U teretanu je, kaže, prvi put otišla iz čista prkosa.
“Samo sam htjela da zašute i puste me na miru. Prvi selfie snimila sam kako bi im dokazala da sam zbilja otišla na trening. Očajnički sam htjela vidjeti promjenu na svome tijelu jer sam godinama mrzila vlastiti odraz u ogledalu”, objasnila je McCabe.
Danas ima 85,7 kilograma i na društvenim mrežama prati je nešto manje od 95.000 ljudi.
“Osjećam se dobro, a što je najvažnije, pobijedila sam depresiju i postala inspiracija drugima. To mi je najveća nagrada”, zaključila je Justine.
✨Doing whatever it takes to fight for the life I want!✨ Stand tall, Be Fearless and Hustle! 👏🏻💪🏻👊🏻#motivation #motivationalmonday #motiv8performance #motiv8her #teamjonnystraws #neverfail #IAMMOTIV8 #jonnystraws #weightlossmotivation #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #fitspiration #girlswholift #fitspo #fitfam #selflove #instafit #fitnessaddict #trainandtransform #girlswithmuscle #fitmom #fattofit #bodybuilding #beastmode #teamwork #goalgetter #athlete #limitless
Truth be told after a long weekend of volunteering and back to back brutal races…going to the gym today was the last thing I wanted to do. As I was working through a completely new, challenging leg day routine…I was reminded to never fear failure and rather place my focus on giving 100% effort. That is where change occurs! 💪🏻 Legs and 55 mins of cardio later….I feel better than when I started. No regrets! _____________________________________ #IChooseToLive ##KeepGoing #Happiness #Gym #Change #Weightloss #FitFam #Transformation #BodyPositive #Strong #SelfLove #fitspo #girlswithmuscle #fitness #realtalk #BoPo #SelfConfidence #newpath #TeamJustine #mondaymotivation #iamallwoman #soretodaystrongtomorrow #nopainnogain #beastmode
@zack_salaun and I are at it again tonight. Live streaming around 6 PST….our topic of choice, “Finding Your Motivation!” ❤️ #SeriousFitnessModeling #GymSelfieFun 😉😉😉 • • • • • • • • #MondayMotivation #IChooseToLive #LiveInspired #KeepGoing #Happiness #Love #Life #Change #Weightloss #FitFam #Transformation #BodyPositive #Strong #SelfLove #fitspo #girlswithmuscle #fitness #realtalk #BoPo #SelfConfidence #newpath #TeamJustine #motivation