Fitnes model o psihičkom i fizičkom mučenju zarad “idealne figure”

I know for a fact that being a fitness model, meditative yogi, juice cleanse queen or a ripped bodybuilder does not bring the happiness you’re told about. (Trust me, I’ve been all of those things!) . You see, this picture used to be me. My frame here is SO much smaller than where I sit when I'm at my healthiest; on the inside I was miserable, insecure, and desperate for body freedom. . At a very young age, I became obsessed with how food made me look. . I had a body that took the place of relationships, mental health, satiation, sleep, food, my period, laughter, metabolism, happiness, intuition, hormonal health, traveling, spontaneity and everything else important in life. . You’re shown pictures of “fit” and thin bodies all day long. Whether it’s for a perfume commercial, a new-and-improved diet pill, a fitness program, or a restaurant, it’s still the same body time and time again. . What you DON’T see is behind-the-scenes, where the following happens: . Isolation . Bloat, gas, and irritable bowel reactions due to non-clean foods, unexpected foods, or anything that’s not in your diet-approved meal plan . The disappearance of menstruation . The tears and depression caused by these consequences . Food fears . Emotional eating . Weight gain . Anxiety . And loads more… . Today, my purpose is to nip these societal pressures in the bud because the “behind-the-scenes” is where REAL life happens. . Take my word for it: Leanness can not make up for a lack of life. Without my spray tan, glittery suit, and oil, I was really just a young girl dreaming of body freedom.

