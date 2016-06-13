Fitnes model o psihičkom i fizičkom mučenju zarad “idealne figure”

Ova 25-godišnjakinja iz Kolorada otkrila je da je zbog priprema za takmičenje fitnes modela čak izgubila menstruaciju, a pamti da se osjećala jako “izolovano”, gladno, uplašeno i nesrećno, piše “Žena“.
“Fitnes modeling je uglavnom predstavljen kao fitnes, ali mnogo djevojaka koje se bave time imaju poremećaje ishrane. I sama sam osjetila to na svojoj koži. Budila sam se rano svakog jutra da bih vježbala dva puta dnevno, nisam pet mjeseci jela ništa osim piletine, bjelanaca, pahuljica, putera od kikirikija, brokolija i proteinskog praha. Totalno sam se izolovala od sebe i svoje porodice i prijatelja“, rekla je Medi koja pamti i da joj je trener rekao da šest mjeseci izbjegava voće.
I know for a fact that being a fitness model, meditative yogi, juice cleanse queen or a ripped bodybuilder does not bring the happiness you’re told about. (Trust me, I’ve been all of those things!) . You see, this picture used to be me. My frame here is SO much smaller than where I sit when I'm at my healthiest; on the inside I was miserable, insecure, and desperate for body freedom. . At a very young age, I became obsessed with how food made me look. . I had a body that took the place of relationships, mental health, satiation, sleep, food, my period, laughter, metabolism, happiness, intuition, hormonal health, traveling, spontaneity and everything else important in life. . You’re shown pictures of “fit” and thin bodies all day long. Whether it’s for a perfume commercial, a new-and-improved diet pill, a fitness program, or a restaurant, it’s still the same body time and time again. . What you DON’T see is behind-the-scenes, where the following happens: . Isolation . Bloat, gas, and irritable bowel reactions due to non-clean foods, unexpected foods, or anything that’s not in your diet-approved meal plan . The disappearance of menstruation . The tears and depression caused by these consequences . Food fears . Emotional eating . Weight gain . Anxiety . And loads more… . Today, my purpose is to nip these societal pressures in the bud because the “behind-the-scenes” is where REAL life happens. . Take my word for it: Leanness can not make up for a lack of life. Without my spray tan, glittery suit, and oil, I was really just a young girl dreaming of body freedom.
“Došla sam do stadijuma gdje sam trenirala za takmičenje i ujedno mrzila svoje tijelo kako god da je izgledalo. Imala sam 6,5 procenata tjelesne masti, gasove u najgorim oblicima od silnih proteina koje sam unosila, a jedina stvar koja mi se vrzmala po glavi bila je da će ljudi na mojoj sahrani reći ‘kako sam zdravo jela’“, kaže ona.
Medi je još sa sedam godina imala poremećaj u ishrani kada je na televiziji vidjela reklamu u kojoj upozoravaju na ovakve probleme, a ona je to shvatila kao način da održi kontrolu. To je bio okidač za njeno opsesivno vježbanje i ograničen jelovnik. Prije koledža je riješila da se prijavi na fitnes takmičenje jer je mislila da će na taj način dobiti tijelo iz snova.
Naredne tri godine opsesivnih treninga i restrikcije nisu nimalo doprinijele Medinoj sreći, samopouzdanju i snovima, a čak je i zbog toga prestala da dobija menstruaciju.
Imagine being a successful fashion designer, but finding yourself unhappy with your life even in the midst of doing something you thought you loved. . Imagine leaving it all behind to find something else that you know you're made for, and the liberation that would come with that POWERFUL decision. . In today's podcast episode, Amanda Gyuran (@amandagyuran) tells us all about leaving the fashion industry, overcoming her disordered eating, becoming a body posi pilates instructor and AWAKENING her Kundalini (super juicy) . Listen by going to MaddyMoon.com or subscribing to the Mind Body Musings Podcast in iTunes or Stitcher. Enjoy, and leave thoughts below! ❤️👇🏼
Shvatila je da joj je neophodna promena i postala je motivacioni govornik koji pomaže svima onima koji imaju probleme kakve je ona pobjedila. Na Instagramu je prati preko 15 hiljada ljudi.
“Izabrala sam sreću i sada sam mnogo opuštenija. Ponovo imam kontrolu nad svojim životom“, rekla je ona.
