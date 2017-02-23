Moda i ljepota

Na obje slike ima isto kilograma! A objašnjenje je sasvim nevjerovatno

Adrijana je dokaz da ne morate da izgubite skoro ni gram da biste u potpunosti promijenili lični opis! Ona je naime sasvim promijenila svoju figuru, naravno, nabolje, i to samo vježbanjem.

Adrijana redovno obavještava svoje pratioce na „Instagramu“ kako je svu masnoću iz tijela pretvorila u mišićnu masu, pa sada izgleda tako dobro, piše “Žena“.

Nikakve dijete ni izgladnjivanje joj nisu trebali, već samo zdrav način života.

Eto motiva za sve one koji žele da poboljšaju svoj izgled.

