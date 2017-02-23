Na obje slike ima isto kilograma! A objašnjenje je sasvim nevjerovatno

Adrijana redovno obavještava svoje pratioce na „Instagramu“ kako je svu masnoću iz tijela pretvorila u mišićnu masu, pa sada izgleda tako dobro, piše “Žena“.
Oh my goodness you guys. I was just interviewed by US Weekly! AND my friend @bpark89 just called me freaking out and saw my pictures on national TV on CBS's show The Talk and they were taking about me 😳omgosh you guys! I'm gonna die 😬😬😱 I can't believe that I am able to share with the world that the scale is not the ultimate factor in success. I was tired of dieting and obsessing over the scale. I started to Lift heavy things. I stopped yo-yo dieting, and then added intermittent fasting. I am not done yet. I am not perfect. This is just what I did and I am happy to share it with you all 💖💖 thank you ALL SO MUCH for your love and support. 🖤💖🖤💖🦄🦄🦄🦄
Nikakve dijete ni izgladnjivanje joj nisu trebali, već samo zdrav način života.
Eto motiva za sve one koji žele da poboljšaju svoj izgled.