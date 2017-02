Prelijepa trudnica Irina Shayk tokom kupovine naletjela je na paparazze, sudeći po grimasama na licu nije im se baš obradovala

#pregnant #supermodel @IrinaShayk during #shopping at #WestHollywood on February 7/2017// #paparazzi #irinashayk #california #streetphotography #streetstyle #streetfashion #celebstyle #celebrities #womenfashion #womensfashion

A photo posted by WSB (@world_secrets_beauty) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:23am PST